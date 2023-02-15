DANVILLE — A Ridge Farm man who admitted he shot and killed his wife has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Don Smith, 76, pleaded guilty last week before Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton to first-degree murder.
Smith, who had no prior criminal record, admitted that he fatally shot his wife, Norma Smith, 77, at their home on July 25.
Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Pawl told Girton that Smith called 911 to report the killing. The dispatcher kept him on the line until Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a 9 mm handgun alongside Mrs. Smith.
Sheriff’s investigators interviewed Smith, who provided a full confession. An autopsy revealed she died of a single gunshot wound to her head.
During the negotiated guilty plea, Smith told the judge that he murdered his wife because he believed she was stealing money from him to go on a trip with another individual. He did not elaborate further.
Smith will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence but was given credit for 199 days already served in jail.