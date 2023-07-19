CHRISMAN — A 17-year-old Ridge Farm resident died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning south of Chrisman.
Andrew L. Riza was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
Barrett said about 8:30 a.m., Mr. Riza was driving a truck north on Illinois 1 near County Road 1700 North (Horace-Brocton Road) when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound truck driven by Tony Cesinger of Terre Haute, Ind. The truck driven by Mr. Riza left the road and came to a rest in a ditch along the highway.
Cesinger sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Illinois State Police, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department and the Edgar County coroner continue to investigate the crash. Edgar County Sheriff’s deputies, Chrisman police, Neal EMS and the Chrisman and Paris fire departments were all on the scene within minutes of the call.