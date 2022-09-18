DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Champaign police Officer Richard Carroll has seen his fair share of accident and shooting victims during his 30 years in law enforcement.
Trained as a paramedic when he worked as an officer for the Lansing Police Department early in his career, he’s been able to save lives more than a couple of times.
But a recent heroic save by Carroll, 52, and a fellow police officer/soldier serving their nation halfway around the world reinforced his belief that we are all in the hands of a higher power — and that training is a great thing.
“The marvel of it all. As a man of faith, you talk about being God’s vessel. Everything that had to line up just right for us to be there at that moment to save that man’s life,” said Carroll, wearing his hat as command sergeant major with the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, currently stationed in the Horn of Africa.
He and First Sgt. Travis Richard Helkey, who in civilian life is an Illinois state trooper in the west-central part of the state, pulled a drowning man from the Persian Gulf instead of going to dinner at a resort hotel in Dubai.
They were recently honored with a joint service achievement medal from their commanding general.
“I’ve been a part of a couple times where we’ve brought people back to life. That’s an amazing feeling,” he said. “You didn’t let death win that day.”
Layover luck
Death did not triumph for another man on July 27, either, thanks to Carroll and Helkey.
They were en route back to their base in Djibouti on the northeast corner of the Horn of Africa that day.
The Normal-based National Guard unit is stationed there to support operations in East Africa.
“When the infantry is moving forward and engaged in combat, it’s our job to keep the lines of communication open … the roads fixed,” he said, describing just a few of their duties.
As command sergeant major, he serves as the right-hand man to the brigade commander, ensuring the well-being of the some 2,000 members in the unit. Carroll has been in the National Guard for 27 years.
Carroll and Helkey had been training in southern Africa and, because of flight delays, found themselves with a 24-hour layover in Dubai.
Interested in seeing some sights, the pair headed to the posh Atlantis resort, planning to get a nice meal.
“We were walking up the walkway and Helkey said, ‘That’s the Persian Gulf. Let’s go look.’”
As the Illinoisans strolled toward the massive body of water, they could see about 100 yards of flat stones set next to each other that stretched out to the waterway for about 75 yards, then dropped precipitously off into the water without any sandy beach in between.
Seeing groups near the water, they could hear four women and a man making noise.
“At first we thought they were just hooping and hollering and having a good time, but it turned out they were screaming for help,” Carroll said.
They asked what the problem was and the panicked bystanders yelled that their friend was drowning.
“Helkey and I looked at each other and did what we do: jumped a fence and went running over to them,” Carroll said. “We looked in the water and sure enough, there was an older man floating facedown, arms out, in the dead-man float, with no bubbles and no movement.
“This was the real deal for sure,” said Carroll, who is familiar with the sight.
Learning the man had been underwater for about two minutes, Carroll said, “I was emptying my pockets into my shoes, because I knew I was going for a swim.”
Jumping in the moderately warm water — the air temperature was in the 80s — Carroll said he was in over his head but hit bottom quickly, popped back up and made a beeline for the victim.
Within seconds, he delivered the man to Helkey and a male friend of the victim, who pulled the man out of the water.
Confirming that the unknown helper was friends with the victim, Carroll said he positioned the man’s head for rescue breathing and had the man blow into his mouth.
“I’d tell him when to blow. He did that three or four times,” said Carroll, who was gearing up for chest compressions.
Falling back on their training, Helkey checked for a pulse first and found one, meaning that the man’s heart was still pumping even though he wasn’t breathing, eliminating the need to compress his chest.
“He started stirring and moving around. We rolled him on his side and he puked up about half the Persian Gulf and started moving on his own,” said a jubilant Carroll.
Hugs all around
“Within 15 minutes, he was up and smiling and hugging his friends,” Carroll said. “He went from dead to smiling and alive.”
He and Helkey also got plenty of warm embraces from the strangers, who wanted photos of and with their heroes.
“They all spoke very good English,” he said. “They kept thanking us.”
Pulling the crucifix he wears around his neck out from under his damp shirt for the bystanders to see, Carroll told them it wasn’t he who deserved the gratitude. It turns out he wasn’t the only one wearing the faith-filled symbol.
“Then they were all showing us their crosses. It was like a little club,” he said, laughing at the memory.
Carroll and Helkey learned that the victim, who he guessed was in his mid- to late 50s, was taking pictures from the area where the stones were when he wandered too close to the drop-off and fell in the water. Neither he nor his friends were able to swim.
Carroll and Helkey stayed with the group until an ambulance arrived.
They didn’t get the names of the would-be drowning victim or his friend who breathed life back into him.
“We never got that far,” Carroll said. “We all rejoiced that he was alive and me and Helkey wandered off into the sunset in a taxicab.”
Soaking wet, they headed back to their hotel for showers and dry clothing, postponing their fancy dinner at the Atlantis indefinitely.
‘What just happened?’
As the evening wore on, Carroll said he and Helkey “would look at each other intermittently and say, ‘What just happened?’”
Retelling their experience to colleagues, they kept thinking of all the things that had to happen for them to be able to do what they did.
They were supposed to fly back to Djibouti earlier, but their flight was delayed. The flight they did take stopped in Dubai. Who knows why they chose to go to the Atlantis for a meal. The people they helped spoke English; had they not, Carroll said, they may not have approached them.
While the two men can’t answer those questions, they know their training — both in the Guard and in police work — did not fail them.
“You are put into that moment and you just act. That’s 30 years of police work,” he said. “You have to move, you don’t freeze up. You look at the situation, orient yourself and you act and move.
“Being a state trooper, (Helkey) had that same loop of thought. We didn’t even talk to each other. We just jumped that fence and moved.”
Deployed to East Africa since early February, Carroll is unable to say when he’ll be back patrolling the streets of Champaign as he has for 20 years but hopes that the return home to work and his wife and two daughters is “just around the corner.”
“I miss my CPD family. I really do,” he said.
And yes, he and Helkey got dinner that day, just not the dining experience the Illinois men had hoped for.
“We went out and celebrated a couple blocks down in a mom-and-pop barbecue joint in Dubai,” he said.