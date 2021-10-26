CHAMPAIGN — A Sunday afternoon road rage shooting in Champaign that left a 24-year-old man critically injured is “very disconcerting to the vast majority of the community,” a city council member said.
“I think it is freaking people out,” Tom Bruno said. “But there is no refuge.”
People who think gun violence is just a Champaign problem “need to get out more, because there’s no place you can go in the United States of America to shield yourself from this reality,” he said Monday.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said police weren’t releasing any new information about the incident Monday.
The shooting occurred in the midst of busy shopper traffic just before 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Prospect Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.
Police have disclosed only that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident, and that an occupant of one of the vehicles fired at the other, striking the victim and causing his vehicle to crash.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, and his name wasn’t being released.
Bruno said he was acquainted with the man who was shot, but he declined to identify him since police haven’t yet made that information public.
“We have close family friends who know his family, and in that context, I’ve seen him at social events,” Bruno said Monday. “And he’s a lovely young man.
“This was not a beef between two people who knew each other,” he said.
Bruno said he believes evidence will show the victim “was minding his own business, living a squeaky-clean life.”
This kind of incident “is very disconcerting to the vast majority of the community who think, well, I’m not doing anything that would put me at risk, so it’s somebody else’s problem,” Bruno said. “That kind of thinking doesn’t do any justice to the fact that these are real people who are getting shot.”
It’s likely there were thousands of people in Champaign-Urbana who were out on the roads, according to Bruno.
“All of them go home and say, oh my gosh, that could have been me,” he said. “It adversely affects everyone’s quality of life, even if you don’t know the people involved.”
Champaign police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident or exterior surveillance cameras in the area to call them 217-351-4545 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers online at 373tips.com or using the P3Tips mobile app.