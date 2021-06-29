CHAMPAIGN — Two days after a vacant former bar at 63 Chester St., C, partially collapsed, the streets around the building remained closed.
City Building Safety Division Supervisor Randy Smith said the city has been in touch several times with Scott Cochrane, the property owner, since the damage occurred Saturday. But the cause of the collapse remained undetermined.
“Right now, we’re waiting on a structural engineer to come out and evaluate the building,” Smith said.
Until that’s done, he said, Chester and Water streets will remain closed.
The city fire department responded to the partial collapse of the building at 5:47 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters quickly determined the building was vacant using a drone, and nobody was injured.
The property formerly housed the Chester Street Bar, and before that, it was a live music venue called Chances R. It was the south, or rear side, that collapsed.
The same building was under renovation Oct. 1, 2017, when there was a fire there.
After the fire, Cochrane put his plans on hold, gutted the interior and had hopes of turning the building into a brewery and distillery.
Cochrane couldn’t be reached Monday.