URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed an acquaintance while indicating he had a gun has been sentenced to 51 / 2 years in prison.
Elijah Duckworth, 24, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Joanne Lane, will have to serve the sentence after he finishes five years in prison he received in October for two aggravated batteries — one for beating a fellow inmate in the Champaign County Jail on July 2 and another for striking an employee who was trying to break up a fight at a campus bar on March 15.
Duckworth admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that he was with two other people on June 21 when they approached a man they knew who had just left an ATM at Circle K and was walking with his 6-year-old son on Staley Road in west Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Duckworth and co-defendant Trevoy Fonville got out of a truck, crowded the victim and demanded cash while Fonville’s sister, Dashiona Fonville, allegedly recorded the robbery on a phone. A police report said the robbers threatened to kill the man in front of his son if he didn’t hand over the money.
The man gave them $20, Dedman said.
Charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery remain unresolved against Trevoy Fonville, 24, and Dashiona Fonville, 26, both of Champaign.
Dedman said besides the two aggravated battery convictions for which Duckworth is now in prison, he had other convictions for aggravated battery, theft, and obstructing justice.