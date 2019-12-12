SPRINGFIELD — A Rochester man has been charged by federal authorities for allegedly threatening U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Randall E. Tarr, 64, of the Sangamon County town of about 3,700 people was arrested Thursday and appeared in U.S. District Court in Springfield before Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins.
The affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that on the morning of Nov. 25, Tarr called the Decatur office of Davis, R-Taylorville, and left a profanity-filled message in which he threatened to shoot the congressman.
According to the affidavit, the voicemail was forwarded to U.S. Capitol police in Washington, D.C., where, through caller ID, police identified Tarr as the alleged caller. Capitol police then contacted the Rochester Police Department to have officers talk to Tarr.
Rochester police officers contacted Tarr that same day at his home. FBI agents subsequently interviewed him.
The complaint charges Tarr with one count of communication of a threat to injure a person, punishable by up to five years in prison, and one count of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a statutory maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
During Thursday’s hearing, Schanzle-Haskins appointed the federal public defender to represent Tarr for purposes of bond. Tarr was released from custody under conditions, including home detention and location monitoring. He was ordered to have no contact with Davis or witnesses and to cooperate with drug and alcohol screening and a mental-health evaluation and prohibited from drinking alcohol.
Schanzle-Haskins scheduled Tarr’s next court appearance for Dec. 17.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Crystal Correa is the prosecutor assigned to Tarr’s case, which is being investigated by the FBI and Rochester police.