URBANA — A Roselle man is in police custody accused of the attempted murder of a motorist in a random shooting on North Prospect Avenue in the fall of 2021.
Derrick M. Humphery, 32, who also goes by Humphrey, was arrested by Champaign police Wednesday in the shooting of Liam Gasser.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Humphery will be formally charged Thursday with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon. Two of those charges are Class X felonies punishable by a minimum of six to 30 years in prison.
Humphery was arrested at the courthouse when he appeared Wednesday morning for a pretrial hearing with his lawyer, Jeffrey Cisco, on an unrelated case for armed violence and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for which he was charged in June.
Gasser, now 25, was left paralyzed by the Oct. 24, 2021, shooting.
About 1:13 p.m. that Sunday, Gasser was driving north on Prospect Avenue just north of Baytowne Drive when another vehicle quickly changed lanes in front of him, cutting him off.
Gasser honked his horn at the driver, and when he pulled to the next stoplight, the response was a gunshot to Gasser’s head, an injury that has left him a quadriplegic.
“Through the cooperation of civilian witnesses at the scene and the use of a variety of technology, Champaign detectives were able to identify the (shooter’s) vehicle and ultimately Humphery as the shooter,” Rietz said.
She noted in particular the efforts of Champaign County sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson in identifying the vehicle, saying several police agencies helped Champaign with its investigation.
Humphery is being held on $500,000 bond.
Court records show that Humphery has previous convictions for reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting a peace officer. All those disqualify him from legally possessing a gun.
Gasser, meantime, is living with and being cared for by his mother, Terry von Thaden, in Urbana. He graduated from the University of Illinois in December 2020 with a degree in kinesiology and had hoped to attend graduate school with plans to become an athletic trainer.
Fundraisers for him have netted in excess of $100,000 to help with the costs of his continued rehabilitation.