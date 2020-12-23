URBANA — The 6th Judicial Circuit, which includes Champaign County, has a new chief judge.
Champaign County Judge Randy Rosenbaum was elected by his fellow circuit judges to handle the administrative duties for the courts in the circuit’s six counties.
“It was one of those things when they asked for volunteers to step forward, I stood still and everyone else took a step back,” Rosenbaum said of his selection, which he learned of Monday. “I’m happy to do it. It’s not something I sought out.”
DeWitt County Judge Karle Koritz currently holds the chief judge’s title for the circuit, which includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties. Koritz has done the chief’s job for two years. The chief judge earns no extra pay for the duties, which involve general supervisory authority over the administrative functions of the trial courts in the circuit.
Rosenbaum, 56, has been a judge for only four years. He was appointed to the seat of now-retired Judge Harry Clem in the fall of 2016. He successfully ran for election to the post as a Republican in 2018.
When Judge Tom Difanis retired in early November, Rosenbaum assumed the duties of presiding judge, responsible for the assignments of his fellow circuit and associate judges in Champaign County, as well as contact with the county board and other department heads.
He handles half of the county’s felony cases, splitting the criminal docket with Judge Roger Webber, and oversees drug court.
A familiar face around the Urbana courthouse, Rosenbaum was the county’s public defender from 1998 to 2016 and was an assistant in that office for two years before that.
Meantime, the neighboring 5th Judicial Circuit also has a familiar face leading it.
Vermilion County Presiding Circuit Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy will assume chief judge duties on Jan. 29.
His fellow circuit judges in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties selected O’Shaughnessy in early December to assume those responsibilities from current Chief Judge Mitchell Shick of Charleston, who has had the job for three years.
O’Shaughnessy, a 1975 graduate of Catlin High School, was first elected as a circuit judge in 2014 and was retained in November by voters for another six years.