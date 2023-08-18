URBANA — A rural Champaign man on probation for selling cannabis has been arrested three separate times this week for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
Two of Jonathan Morrissey’s arrests occurred less than 12 hours apart Thursday. Champaign County sheriff’s deputies arrested him all three times this week and he’s now in jail in lieu of $600,000 bond on all his cases.
Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the 29-year-old’s first arrest happened about 3:15 a.m. Monday after he allegedly wrecked his own Jeep Cherokee.
Deputies were sent to Morrissey’s home on County Road 1100 E after a towing service reported it had been asked to pick up that Jeep, which had damage in excess of $1,500 from a crash that had not been reported to police.
A deputy found Morrissey struggling to maintain his balance with slurred speech and noticed the odor of cannabis coming from the Jeep. Morrissey told the deputy he recalled being in an accident but did not remember where it was.
After allegedly failing field sobriety tests, Morrissey was arrested, taken to jail, charged with DUI but released on his own recognizance on Tuesday by Judge Brett Olmstead, who ordered him to report to the probation office by Wednesday.
Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of County Road 1100 E, not far from Morrissey’s home. They found a wrecked 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and Morrissey walking not far away from it.
Morrissey allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for blood and urine samples and to be treated for a cut lip. He was given a notice to appear in court Sept. 25 on that DUI charge.
Almost 12 hours later, at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies were notified of a Nissan Rogue that had left Interstate 57 and was speeding east on Curtis Road. A deputy found that vehicle with a flat, shredded front tire in the 400 block of Burwash Avenue in Savoy.
Morrissey was in the rental sport utility vehicle, which smelled of cannabis. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests.
He was also informed of a warrant for his arrest for one of the earlier alleged DUIs, which had been upgraded from a traffic case to a felony, and was taken to jail. The deputy found a bag containing blue pills in the center cup holder. Morrissey denied taking any of those pills. He said he had smoked cannabis about 11 a.m. and last used a painkiller two days earlier.
In November, Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Morrissey to four years of probation after convicting him in a bench trial of possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Rosenbaum found that Morrissey had about 10 pounds of cannabis and more than $7,000 cash in a Champaign apartment in August 2019.
At sentencing, Rosenbaum gave Morrissey the option of going to prison for five years or being monitored by probation for four years.
“I believe I can complete the probation,” said Morrissey, who was also ordered not to drink, smoke cannabis or use any drugs.
In addition to three separate felony charges of DUI in connection with this week’s arrests, Morrissey was also charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
Court records show he also has a pending driving under the influence of drugs case in Iroquois County that allegedly happened May 17. He was out on bond in that case as well.
Court records show his previous convictions from Champaign County include unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and two cannabis-related convictions.
Morrissey was told to be back in court Oct. 12.