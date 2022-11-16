URBANA — Declaring it a close call, a judge Wednesday sentenced a rural Champaign man who admitted to selling cannabis to four years of probation after letting him decide if he preferred constant monitoring and abstinence from drugs or a prison sentence.
“I believe I can complete the probation,” said Jonathan Morrissey, 28.
He was being sentenced for felony possession with intent to deliver cannabis that happened three years ago.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought an eight-year prison term for Morrissey, who faced a maximum of 15 years.
“It’s what some might argue is ‘just a drug offense,’ but he had over 10 pounds in his home. Certainly, he was selling cannabis,” Alferink said of Morrissey.
Other evidence presented to Judge Randy Rosenbaum at a bench trial in September was that Morrissey also had about $7,000 in cash in a Kenwood Road apartment on Aug. 30, 2019, which was found by officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who had been investigating him.
His girlfriend, Taseana Ware, 30, pleaded guilty in May to the same offense for her role in the operation and was sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 street-value fine.
She “was not the mastermind and had no criminal history to speak of,” said Alferink, reminding the judge that Morrissey had four prior felony convictions, two of them drug-related.
Morrissey’s attorney, Jim Dedman of Savoy, presented the judge with eight letters of support for Morrissey, who has had no criminal charges in the three years since he was arrested for dealing cannabis.
“This crime has ceased to be a moral crime. The state sells it. This is the moral equivalent of not having a driver’s or a barber’s license,” said Dedman, urging the judge to impose probation on Morrissey, who has a 5-year-old son.
Morrissey told the judge he made a “big mistake” in 2019 and was now on the right path with his family and volunteer work as a wrestling coach.
In spite of Dedman’s argument about the legalization of cannabis for personal use, Rosenbaum said “selling drugs is still illegal.”
He noted that Morrissey told a probation officer he smokes up to five blunts — cannabis-stuffed cigars — per day.
“It is nonviolent, but the drug trade is one of the most dangerous trades you can be in,” Rosenbaum told Morrissey.
He then told Morrissey that he could decide his own sentence — five years in prison at 50 percent time or four years on probation during which he cannot drink, smoke cannabis or use any drugs.
“If you go for probation and mess it up, it will be the last chance you ever get at probation,” said Rosenbaum, who guaranteed Morrissey he’d send him to prison for 10 years or more if he violated his probation.
As part of his probation, Rosenbaum ordered that Morrissey also be responsible for paying part of the $10,000 street fine, get a verifiable full-time job, support his dependents and submit to random drug testing.