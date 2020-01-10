URBANA — Citing the “substantial” planning that went into stealing guns from his employer, a judge Friday sentenced an Urbana man to eight years in prison.
Despite hearing that Justin W. Johnson, 29, had never been to prison before, Judge Tom Difanis said a message of deterrence had to be sent to others who might want to imitate his behavior.
Johnson pleaded guilty last month to aggravated possession of stolen weapons and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in connection with the theft of six new guns, valued at about $2,600, from Rural King, 913 W. Marketview Drive, Champaign, on or about Aug. 1.
Johnson worked at the store and got to the locked gun room by climbing up into the ceiling and lowering himself through the drop ceiling into the room.
“He had to figure out how to get in the locked room,” said Difanis. “This wasn’t as if he was going through Walmart and had decided to steal a couple bottles of liquor.”
Johnson told Champaign police that the guns, which were never recovered, ended up in Chicago, the judge noted.
“That’s the equivalent of pouring gasoline on a roaring fire. The only upside is that he didn’t put them into commerce in Champaign County,” Difanis said.
Johnson was eligible for a sentence ranging between probation and four to 15 years in prison for possession of the stolen guns but faced a mandatory term of two to 10 years for the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon based on a prior theft conviction out of Cook County.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar agreed at the time of Johnson’s plea to recommend 10 years and did so, saying that Johnson “exploited the trust placed in him by the employers” when he took the guns.
Johnson’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, argued that there was more to Johnson that this act and quoted letters from former employers and friends who called him “dependable, decent, hard-working, and compassionate.”
“What we have is a young man who had a lot going for him and made a really stupid decision,” Dyer said, asking the judge to consider a minimal sentence of four years in prison with a recommendation for boot camp.
Johnson apologized for what he had done and said being separated from his family has hurt him and them.
“I made a bad decision but I’m not a bad person,” Johnson said.
Difanis declined to recommend Johnson for impact incarceration.