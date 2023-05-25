URBANA — A rural Rantoul man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at a time when he had drugs has been charged with a number of serious felonies.
Patrick Brewster, 31, who listed addresses in Harvey and on County Road 1500 E, is being held in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He was returned to Champaign County on Tuesday night on a warrant issued May 5, after having been arrested in Harvey.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said on May 4, a Rantoul woman reported that she and Brewster were in a vehicle together with their children en route to Chicago when they began arguing. That prompted the woman to return home.
As they drove, she said he took a gun out of a bag he had and held it but did not point it at anyone.
Arriving at home, she told Brewster to get out of her vehicle, but he reportedly grabbed the keys and hit her. She tried to call police but he threatened to kill her and reached toward the bag that contained the gun.
The woman said she grabbed the bag and ran and he started to follow but stopped when he saw nearby construction workers. She reported he returned to the sport utility vehicle where the children were and they tried to get the keys from him. He allegedly slapped the children before getting in the SUV and leaving.
The deputy recovered the bag that the woman had taken from Brewster and found it contained a loaded Glock pistol, about 21 grams of crack cocaine in five bags and 226 painkiller pills.
With several prior convictions for weapons offenses, drugs, aggravated robbery and escape, Brewster was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a stolen vehicle and domestic battery.
Judge Ben Dyer arraigned him on those charges Wednesday and left his bond at the $1 million set when the warrant was issued earlier this month. Dyer told Brewster to return to court June 2 with an attorney.
If convicted of the more serious charges, Brewster faces at least six to 30 years in prison.