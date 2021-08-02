URBANA — A Sadorus man died in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in southwestern Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Larry D. Driggers, 41, died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 8:16 p.m. from injuries he sustained in a crash southeast of Ivesdale about 11 hours earlier.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Mr. Driggers was driving west on County Road 200 N when he apparently failed to stop for the stop sign on the east-west highway and collided with a vehicle headed north on County Road 200 E. That driver did not have a stop sign.
Apperson said Mr. Driggers was ejected from his vehicle. He was airlifted to Carle.
In the other car, the adult male driver and his juvenile male passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital, Apperson said. Both vehicles came to rest in a field northwest of the intersection, Apperson said.
Northrup said Mr. Driggers died of blunt-force traumatic injuries and no autopsy would be done. The crash remains under investigation by sheriff’s deputies and Northrup’s office.