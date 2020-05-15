URBANA — A Sadorus man and a Tolono woman suspected in a number of area thefts have been charged with burglary.
Clinton Bryant, 27, of the 200 block of East Church Street, Sadorus, and Danielle Chenoweth, 32, of the 0-100 block of The Oaks, Tolono, were arraigned Friday for the Class 2 felony.
The couple is accused of entering the apartment complex at 55 E. Green St., C, on May 7, and stealing dumbbells from the gym.
If convicted, they face penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, Champaign police discovered that Chenoweth was recognized on surveillance video as a former employee of the complex.
Police identified the man with her as Bryant and found that he had recently posted a picture on Facebook of a new truck that matched one seen at the complex when the equipment was stolen.
Police also learned that both Bryant and Chenoweth were recently posting on Facebook Marketplace that they had tools for sale that matched those stolen from multiple large stores in Champaign in the last few weeks.
Police arranged a meeting at a gas station in Champaign on Thursday under the guise of wanting to buy a tool. They found Bryant with a sander on his lap. Chenoweth was in the vehicle with him.
Both were reportedly under the influence of heroin and were taken to the hospital to be checked out before they were taken to the county jail early Friday.
Hinman said police found in Chenoweth’s purse a key fob for the building at 55 E. Green St., C, and in the car was a Gerber knife reported stolen from Menards and a notebook with listings of tools and prices.
Bryant was also arraigned Friday on an outstanding warrant for theft with a prior theft for allegedly having a license plate on a car March 22 in Champaign that had earlier been stolen from a car lot in Urbana. Chenoweth was also arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of wrongful display of license plate for an earlier incident.
Judge Tom Difanis set Bryant’s bond at $40,000 and Chenoweth’s at $35,000.