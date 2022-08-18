CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating two shootings in a matter of hours apparently targeting the same northwest Champaign home.
Lt. Curt Apperson said about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were sent to a report of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive.
While no one was hit, Apperson said deputies found a house that had been penetrated by a single bullet. At least three people were inside, he said.
Deputies were still investigating the afternoon shooting when they were called back to the same area about 1:40 a.m. Thursday. The same house had been struck by gunfire again while people were inside. No one was hit in that shooting, either.
Apperson said deputies found six bullet casings.
The shootings bring to seven the number of confirmed shots-fired calls that sheriff's deputies have dealt with this year.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-384-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.