CHAMPAIGN — Dozens of people were injured in vehicle accidents and falls during the first significant ice event of the winter Saturday in Champaign County.
Even a Savoy fire engine sustained damage when it hit a guardrail on an Interstate 57 ramp at the Monticello Road exit. No one was injured.
“Darned old weather,” said Eddie Bain, spokesman for the Savoy Fire Department, summing up diplomatically what many first responders were thinking as calls for service began flooding in to METCAD at noon due to ice-covered highways and city streets.
The agency that dispatches ambulance, police and firefighters to emergencies handled in excess of 40 ice-related calls on top of several involving those suffering with COVID-19 needing help.
Illinois State Trooper Mark Holley said between 11:22 a.m. and 8 p.m., he and his District 10 colleagues handled 137 incidents on state highways that were a combination of mostly slide-offs and crashes. They generated reports on 30 weather-related crashes and expect to have more called in today.
I-57 just south of Tolono had a flurry of activity between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bain said Savoy firefighters — who were sent on 10 calls Saturday — were responding to their third rescue just after noon when a firefighter drove an engine up the exit ramp for Monticello Road where cars were backed up, either because of another accident or a stuck vehicle.
“The engine hit ice and started to swerve into the stalled cars,” Bain said.
But a good defensive maneuver by the driver enabled him to avoid hitting any vehicles.
“In doing so, the back of the engine swerved into a guardrail. It did not hit any vehicles or bystanders. No one was injured,” he said.
Bain said a Tolono fire engine right behind the Savoy engine hit the same patch of ice and began to skid but stopped before contacting anything else.
“It was an ugly piece of road right there,” Bain said.
Savoy’s front-line engine used on rescue calls was taken out of service, and its rescue equipment was transferred to other rigs. The village has three other engines and a ladder truck. A damage estimate was not available, Bain said, nor could he estimate how long it might be idled while being repaired.
At various times between noon and 4 p.m., different lanes of interstate 57 and 72 in Champaign County were closed due to trucks turned on their sides or vehicles involved in collisions or slide-offs into ditches. There were also calls for service on I-74 and several in town and in rural areas outside Champaign and Urbana.
State troopers and firefighters made their way from vehicle to vehicle to check for injuries, get occupants to safety and move cars to shoulders or medians. At one point, tow trucks were instructed not to come on to the interstates because the conditions were just too hazardous.
Crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Champaign County and municipalities were out salting roads all afternoon. Rescue calls appeared to taper off about 6 p.m.