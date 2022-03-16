URBANA — A Savoy 18-year-old who allegedly cut off an ankle monitor and eluded authorities for more than a year will be tried as an adult for that offense.
Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday found that there was little advantage to leaving Martell Harris Jr. in the juvenile court system given his repeated difficulties over the last four years and his failure to take advantage of resources offered to him.
Commenting on Harris’ mother’s observation that sometimes, one has to hit “rock bottom” before things get better, Webber said: “Rock bottom is what happens to you in adult court.”
The judge then arraigned Harris on a single count of failure to comply with electronic monitoring, a Class 3 felony alleging that on Sept. 3, 2020, Harris cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and absconded from probation.
U.S. Marshals found him in town Feb. 18 and he’s been back in custody in the county jail since then.
At the time he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said, Harris was awaiting sentencing for residential burglary, having pleaded guilty to entering a home on Stillwater Landing in Urbana and stealing two guns, cash and clothing. That happened in January 2020. That case still has to be resolved.
Also while waiting for sentencing in the burglary case, Harris was charged with unlawful use of weapons after a police officer saw photos of him and others on Snapchat displaying guns in May 2020. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm for that.
It was the day after his guilty plea for possessing the gun that he allegedly cut the ankle monitor off, leaving it in a yard in Champaign.
“The fact he chose to disregard the court’s rules evidences he is a danger to the community,” Rietz argued.
Harris’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup, urged the judge to leave Harris in the juvenile system, saying that he’s taken responsibility in his criminal cases and that none of his actions were violent.
She argued that he can get the same services as a juvenile that he can in the adult justice system.
After arraigning Harris on the adult charge, Webber set his bond at $150,000 and told him to be back in court April 19.