URBANA — A Savoy 19-year-old who allegedly fired a gun at two men in Champaign about 18 months ago is due back in court June 7.
Luis A. Figures Jr. was arraigned Monday on a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at two men who had reportedly beaten him Nov. 15, 2021, at a restaurant in west Champaign.
A Champaign police report said Figures was present when another man began arguing with his sister. Figures intervened, and two men started hitting him. When another person said police had been called, those two men fled.
Figures allegedly followed them out of the restaurant and fired in their direction, which was captured on surveillance video.
The two men took off in a car, and Figures allegedly chased them in his vehicle. No one was injured. Police recovered three bullet casings in the area.
The report said Figures allegedly abandoned his car later after setting the car seat on fire in an apparent attempt to destroy forensic evidence.
Figures had been initially charged as a juvenile since he was 17 at the time of the alleged offense, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in October 2022. He was arrested March 30, and Judge Anna Benjamin agreed last week that his case should be transferred to adult court.
The state’s attorney’s office filed the charge against him as an adult on Friday and he was arraigned on the Class 1 felony. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond in the adult case at $200,000. He was released after posting $20,000 cash.