SAVOY — Savoy officials hope to have a full-time fire chief in place in the first quarter of this year, Village President John Brown said.
The village launched a search for a full-time chief this past August after a consultant advised switching from a part-time to full-time chief. That’s based on the current workload of the fire department, which is staffed by paid, on-call volunteers.
The village budgeted $95,000 for that position for the current fiscal year ending April 30.
Brown said there were about 15 applicants for the chief’s job, with the list initially whittled down to nine contenders.
The list was trimmed to four after Zoom interviews, and then two finalists were brought in for more extensive on-site interviews, he said.
One of the finalists has tentatively been selected, pending working out details of that person’s employment agreement, according to Brown.
An announcement about the new chief will be made after that information is shared (likely to be soon) with the village board, he said.