SAVOY — After just a little over a year in command of the Savoy Fire Department, its chief has resigned.
“I don’t know why, to be honest,” Village Administrator Christopher Walton said of the resignation over the weekend by Jason Dillingham.
“He cited personal reasons. It was unexpected. We’re sorry to see him go,” said Walton, who said he would meet with fire command staff to discuss what comes next. “I hope to have a succession plan in place for the board by the end of the week. We anticipate a smooth transition.”
On the job only a few months himself, Walton has already hired a new public works director and will now have to select a leader for the about 40-member volunteer department, which is paid on a per-call basis.
Come April, Walton will also be serving under new Village President John Brown, but he is familiar with Brown from his service as a trustee.
As part-time chief, Dillingham is paid $20,000 a year. He is also employed full-time by the city of Champaign as a fire lieutenant, where he’s worked 19 years.
Hired in November 2019 by Village President Joan Dykstra, Dillingham said he preferred not to comment.
Dykstra did not return a call regarding his resignation, which is effective Jan. 31.
Walton said he did not believe it had anything to do with an upcoming evaluation of the department and the village’s needs for future fire services by an outside consultant.
“He had a hand in making the” request for proposals, Walton said of Dillingham’s assistance. “He was very excited about the results.”
In late November, trustees solicited proposals for a professional evaluation of the fire department for the growing village, which has a population of about 8,700. Walton said he received bids from two consultants, which he expects the board will discuss at its Feb. 3 meeting.
He declined to say how much either wants to be paid before he shares the price tag with the board.
Trustees budgeted $20,000 for the study with the caveat that it would likely cost more. Walton confirmed that both proposals exceeded that amount.
Savoy Fire Department spokesman Eddie Bain said Dillingham informed his fellow firefighters Sunday of his intention to leave.
Bain, who retired from the Champaign Fire Department 20 years ago and from teaching at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in 2014, speculated that his younger colleague may have been “overwhelmed by the time required to do the job the way he felt it needed to be done.”
“I think Jason put some things in motion he felt were necessary for the department,” Bain said. “He was trying to grow the department to meet people’s expectations for service. Time response is a huge issue. Medical (calls), fires, accidents. We service an area on the interstate. We’re a busy commuter section along U.S. 45.”
Bain said some of the initiatives Dillingham wanted to launch will no doubt be part of the study the trustees plan to commission.
“They are looking at what is it going to cost. They are looking into it with the study they have ordered. That’s fair,” said Bain, adding that trustees need information if they are going to ask Savoy residents to pay more for additional services from the fire department.
Walton said Dillingham had done much in his year to bring a sense of professionalism to a department that was publicly humiliated in 2017 when it was revealed that former Capt. David “D.J.” Dunn had drugged and raped a probationary Savoy firefighter at a party at Dunn’s home, not far from the fire station. The once-respected firefighter and paramedic was convicted and sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Dillingham “has been an awesome leader. He helped change the tone and tenor of the fire department. He’s been an amazing asset for the village and the fire personnel,” Walton said.