URBANA — A Savoy man who told police he was using methamphetamine and stealing to support himself is in jail, charged in four Champaign County felony cases, the latest of which involved allegedly driving a stolen truck containing stolen goods over a golf course.
Austin Ashenfelter, 23, who listed an address on Arbours Drive, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, retail theft and criminal damage to government property.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd told Judge Adam Dill in arraignment court Wednesday that around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ashenfelter allegedly stole a pickup truck from Awesome Machines Sales and Rentals, 109 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, then went and picked up his girlfriend.
They drove to the Savoy Walmart, where he went in and picked up about $250 worth of groceries, diapers and electronics. He then pushed the cart out an emergency exit and returned to the truck, where his girlfriend was waiting. They drove to the University of Illinois Golf Course near Willard Airport and he allegedly drove on the course, causing damage preliminarily estimated at $1,000.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Ashenfelter and the pickup truck were found later at the Circle K in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue in Champaign and he was arrested.
Boyd said Ashenfelter told deputies he had left a rehabilitation program in Chicago, was using methamphetamine, and steals to support himself.
Boyd told the judge that Ashenfelter was wanted on warrants in three other Champaign County cases and was out on bond in two Vermilion County cases. The Champaign County cases include:
— A Nov. 25 incident for which he was charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.
Apperson said between 9 p.m. Nov. 25 and 6 a.m. Nov. 26, Ashenfelter allegedly entered the property of Prairie Gardens, 3000 W. Springfield Ave., C, and stole a John Deere utility tractor, four automotive batteries and power tools then drove the tractor over a fence on the property, damaging it. The tractor was recovered later that day in Bondville.
— November to January, possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly having a 2017 Honda motorcycle that was stolen from a parking lot on the UI campus. It was later located at the home of one of Ashenfelter’s relatives and returned to the owner.
— A Dec. 26 incident for which he was charged with retail theft over $300. On that day, he allegedly went in the Savoy Walmart and stole two televisions and a sound bar.
Arguing for a higher bond, Boyd noted that in addition to those cases, Ashenfelter is out on bond in two felony cases in Vermilion County: retail theft and leaving using an emergency exit in a Dec. 28 incident at a Danville store; and possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding in a Jan. 10 incident.
Court records show he was convicted in September in Champaign County of theft and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
If convicted of all the cases, Ashenfelter could have to serve the sentences for each one after the other.
He’s being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $81,440 bond on all his cases and is due back in court with his attorney, Tom Bruno, on April 28.