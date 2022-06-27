CHAMPAIGN — A Savoy man who allegedly ran over another man with his car outside of a campus bar early Sunday is due back in court next month after being criminally charged.
Brendan L. Trumann, 19, who listed an address in the 100 block of Sterling Court, was arrested Sunday and charged Monday with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
His bond was set at $600,000 by Judge Brett Olmstead.
Champaign police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fifth Street at 1:48 a.m. Sunday following a report of an armed subject and an aggravated battery, Deputy Chief Geoff Coon said
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 20-year-old male from Gibson City, who was lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle. The victim remains hospitalized, police said.
According to the Champaign Police Department’s initial investigation, Trumann was kicked out of Joe’s Brewery for causing a disturbance.
He allegedly argued with bar staff and customers before producing a weapon, which appeared to be a handgun, and pointed it at the crowd near the bar. Trumann then entered his vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Charger, and started doing burnouts in front of the bar, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.
The victim approached the car from the driver’s side and tried to disarm Trumann, Rietz said. An unknown individual then approached the victim from behind and hit the victim’s head, bringing him to the ground.
The unknown male continued to punch the victim while he was on the ground, before entering the car on the passenger side.
Trumann pulled forward with his car, running over the victim, then backed up and ran him over a second time as witnesses at the scene asked him to stop.
Trumann fled the scene and crashed his car at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sixth and Pennsylvania, damaging several headstones, Rietz said. Champaign officers located a handgun on the floorboard of Trumann’s car, determining it was a replica BB gun.
Officers found the 19-year-old defendant walking around the parking lot of his apartment complex, where he showed signs of impairment and admitted driving the car, Rietz said. Trumann was then arrested.
Trumann has no prior criminal history. His case was set for preliminary hearing to July 20.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 years for aggravated DUI, seven years for leaving the scene and three years for aggravated reckless driving.
Investigators are aware of the many videos of this incident circulating on social media, Rietz said.
