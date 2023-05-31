URBANA — A Savoy man who allegedly engaged in a scheme to steal computer monitors from Dell is due back in court in August after being charged with theft.
Bowang Zhou, 25, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Village Parkway, was charged last week with felony theft.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said in mid-May, fraud investigators from Dell Technologies told local deputies that between April 21 and May 5, Zhou and another man had allegedly obtained more than $10,000 worth of gaming monitors by buying several, then seeking replacements using photos that had been doctored to depict damage to the packaging.
The company replaced the monitors and instructed the men to return the damaged ones, but that did not happen, the report said.
After one of his requests for replacements was turned down in late April, Zhou allegedly initiated another request for six monitors worth $7,267 on May 18, which were delivered May 22.
Sheriff’s deputies conducted a court-ordered search of Zhou’s apartment May 25 and found a large number of computer monitors in plain view in a common area, including the six that Zhou had requested on May 18.
Those six were seized. Zhou told deputies that the other man had asked him to make the fraudulent claims for replacement monitors, planning to sell them to make extra money. Zhou was arrested following the search and charged Friday.
Judge Ben Dyer allowed him to remain free on recognizance and told him to return to court Aug. 8 on the Class 3 felony, which carries penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to five years in prison.