URBANA — A Savoy man who told police he stole a truck early Friday has been criminally charged.
A Champaign police report said a man reported around 8 a.m. that his 2021 pickup truck had been stolen.
Using GPS technology, police found the truck in the parking lot of Pia’s, 1609 W. Springfield Ave., C.
They also found Johnathon Bialeschki, 38, who listed an address on Hartwell Court, behind the wheel. The report said he admitted to taking the truck and that he was under the influence of alcohol.
Bialeschki was charged with a Class 1 felony of possession of a stolen vehicle, which carries a potential sentence of between probation to one to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
Court records show Bialeschki had other convictions for residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, resisting arrest and possession of cannabis.