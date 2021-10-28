URBANA — A Savoy man who allegedly picked up a runaway he met via social media, brought her home, had sex with her and photographed her is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said David I. Berry, 21, who listed an address in the 800 block of Hartwell Drive, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography stemming from activity with a 13-year-old girl that he first made contact with Oct. 4 on Snapchat.
Rietz said the allegations, investigated by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, were that the girl had run away from her home in a county south of Savoy and Berry offered to pick her up and take her to his place.
The girl told authorities that he picked her up from her elementary school and that she told him her age, then he drove her to his Savoy apartment and gave her alcohol.
The girl told police that she and Berry started “making out” on the evening of Oct. 4. When he made further advances, she told him to stop but he ignored her, removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.
On Oct. 5, he went to work, leaving her alone, but she was unable to call for help because her phone had no contacts in it and her cellphone worked only over Wi-Fi.
He returned home that day and allegedly sexually assaulted her again. When she asked him to take her home, he assaulted her again before saying he would.
The report said he eventually gave the girl his Wi-Fi password and about 8 p.m. Oct. 5, she contacted a friend who picked her up at a nearby grocery store.
The friend took her to a hospital in another county, and authorities were notified.
In an interview, Berry admitted he had given a ride to a female with whom he had communicated on Snapchat and admitted having sex with her twice but claimed she initiated it.
He ultimately admitted knowing she was underage and that what he was doing was illegal. He also admitted he recorded sex acts with her on his phone.
If convicted of the sex-assault charges, Berry faces mandatory prison terms that potentially would have to be served one after the other.
He is due back in court Jan. 4.