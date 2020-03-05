URBANA — A Savoy man found inside an Urbana home where an alarm had sounded has been charged with residential burglary.
Muhammed Savage, 33, who listed an address in the 400 block of Paddock Drive West, was arrested Sunday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies who responded to an alarm at a home in the 2500 block of East Perkins Road.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said the victim, who was not at home when the alarm triggered about 3:20 a.m., went there and found lights on. He also saw windows damaged and items moved around.
Lozar said deputies searched and found Savage lying on the floor. He told them he was “seeking peace from the world.”
Judge Adam Dill informed Savage, who had prior convictions for disorderly conduct, theft, criminal trespass and driving under suspension, that he faces between four and 15 years in prison if convicted.
Dill allowed Savage to remain free until an April 14 court hearing.