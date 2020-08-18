URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted stealing a tractor from a local business and driving it while under the influence has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Austin Ashenfelter, 23, who listed an address on Arbours Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to burglary for entering the property at Prairie Gardens, 3000 W. Springfield Ave., C, on Nov. 25, and driving off in a John Deere tractor that he crashed through a fence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch said Ashenfelter also stole a drill and batteries, which he put in the tractor. He also pleaded guilty to driving the tractor at a time when he was using drugs and had no license. The tractor was recovered in a bean field near Bondville.
In exchange for his guilty plea in that case, Lynch dismissed three other felony cases.
Those included possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly having a motorcycle stolen from campus on Dec. 9; retail theft for stealing electronics from the Walmart in Savoy on Dec. 26; and possession of a stolen truck, retail theft and criminal damage to government property from March 10.
In the latter case, he was accused of stealing a pickup truck from Awesome Machines Sales and Rentals, 109 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, then going to the Savoy Walmart, and stealing groceries, diapers and electronics, and finally driving the stolen truck on the University of Illinois Golf Course near Willard Airport, causing damage.
When he was arrested, Ashenfelter admitted he had been using methamphetamine and stealing to support himself.
His attorney, Tom Bruno of Urbana, said Ashenfelter is also expected to enter guilty pleas in two cases in Vermilion County in which he is accused of stealing from a Danville store on Dec. 28, and fleeing and eluding police in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 10.
Lynch said Ashenfelter had previous convictions in Champaign County for retail theft and criminal trespass.