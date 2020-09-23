URBANA — A Savoy man who pleaded guilty to stalking a neighbor was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to get sex-offender treatment.
Henry Williams, 33, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Wesley Avenue, pleaded guilty to a single count of stalking, admitting that between July 5 and 23, he used a video camera mounted to his neighbor’s window to monitor the victim.
Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that the woman discovered the camera taped to her window, facing inward, on July 23.
On the camera, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found several pictures of her inside her apartment as well as selfies of Williams that led deputies to him.
He admitted to deputies that he put the camera on her window because of his interest in voyeurism, Lynch said.
Williams had two prior misdemeanor convictions for public indecency, Lynch said.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 120 days in jail with credit for time served, and was ordered to have no contact with the woman and get treatment for his sexually motivated offense.