URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted having a large amount of cocaine in his car earlier this year has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Muhammed Savage, 36, who listed an address in the 400 block of Paddock Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a controlled substance.
He admitted that on Feb. 17, he had about 70 grams — more than 2 ounces — of cocaine in his car that was parked outside OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said on that day, Urbana police were called to the hospital because a man who had just received medical treatment was found passed out near a car in the parking lot.
When that man, identified as Savage, was brought back into the hospital for further treatment, employees found a loaded ammunition magazine in his clothing and contacted police.
Searching the car that Savage had driven to the hospital, police found a semi-automatic rifle, 71 rounds of different kinds of ammunition and the cocaine.
In exchange for Savage’s guilty plea, McCallum agreed to dismiss other charges in that case of possession with intent to deliver the cocaine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.
McCallum and Savage, who represented himself, worked out a plea agreement that involved the dismissal of five other criminal cases in which Savage had been charged with possessing drugs and a gun and driving under the influence in 2023.
Savage also forfeited guns and cash seized in those cases to police, but McCallum agreed that the car that had been taken from Savage when he was arrested could be released to his mother.
Savage was given credit on his sentence for 95 days already served.
Rosnbaum agreed to recommend to prison authorities that Savage receive drug treatment while in prison and that he serve his sentence at either of two state prisons where he can continue to receive the medical treatment he needs.