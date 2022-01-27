URBANA — A Savoy teen is in police custody in the murder of a Champaign man in the early-morning hours of Halloween outside an apartment complex near Parkland College.
Champaign police and U.S. marshals arrested Tony Brock, 17, who listed an address in the 400 block of Curtis Road, at his home Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Kelly Jr., 20.
Judge Sam Limentato issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this week with a bond of $2 million.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said police found three guns in the apartment where Brock was arrested.
Mr. Kelly was shot at close range about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 31 outside the Parkland Point apartments, 2002 W. Bradley Ave., C. He was hit at least five times and police recovered 20 bullet casings. His was the 16th gun-related homicide in Champaign in 2021.
Rietz said while the investigation is continuing, it’s believed that Brock was the sole shooter and that Mr. Kelly “was definitely the intended target.”
The prosecutor said she’s been filing cases against Brock for seven years.
“He has been in the juvenile justice system since he was 10 and had all kinds of different services,” said Rietz, noting that Brock was placed in diversionary programs in 2014 after arrests for arson and burglary.
Later, he was adjudicated a delinquent minor in juvenile court for robbery and burglary in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Both those cases resulted in trips to juvenile prison.
Rietz said among other things, Champaign police linked Brock to the crime by video surveillance, but they don’t know what the source of conflict was that led to the shooting.
As they pulled up, police saw several vehicles leaving the complex, which is occupied primarily by young people attending Parkland College, which is across the street to the north.
Brock is expected to make his first initial court appearance Friday. Although a juvenile, he is automatically charged as an adult because the crime is murder. He’s being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.