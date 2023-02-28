SAVOY — With a new full-time fire chief on the way, the Savoy Village Board is set to discuss making some changes in the structure of the village’s fire department.
Village President John Brown said the selection for chief is having his attorney review the employment contract, and that likely won’t be completed until after the first week of March.
Barring any issues with the contract, Brown said he expects to see the new chief on board by the end of March. That’s pretty close to the target date he set, he said.
“I feel like we’ve been at this long enough that we need to start moving forward with it,” Brown said.
One proposed ordinance the board is set to discuss at its next meeting Wednesday would make some changes to the organizational structure of the currently volunteer department staffed with paid-on-call firefighters.
“To provide the fire department with the flexibility to adapt more readily to changes in professional firefighting, the fire chief, with the advice and consent of the village administrator, may establish, reorganize and disestablish divisions and operational units within the fire department,” the ordinance states.
Another ordinance up for discussion would establish a firefighters pension fund and five-member board of trustees for the fund. The ordinance calls for the village to make contributions to the new pension fund at least annually, and that the contribution be funded by a separate tax levy.
A third proposed ordinance would establish a board of fire and police commissioners for the village.
That ordinance includes a section establishing positions in the fire department, with the authorized staff number and pay to be set by the village board.
“All positions, other than the full-time fire chief, shall be either paid-on-call or part-time, as determined by the board of trustees,” it states.
While the ordinances pave the way for possible changes down the road, Brown said the new chief will need to be in place before actual changes in the fire department are considered.
But the way he sees it, Savoy’s population and fire department call volume have both grown to the extent that at least a change to part-time firefighters, potentially supplemented by paid-on-call volunteers, should be considered.
Savoy residents expect a high level of service, and village officials want to provide that, he said.
“I think we’re just at a point with our growth, and not just with the growth but with the call volume right now, we’re having more and more difficulty getting engines staffed quickly,” Brown said.