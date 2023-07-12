URBANA — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting donations of school supplies for its second annual back-to-school barbecue.
The items will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. Sheriff’s office employees are hoping for a generous donation of supplies between now and then.
A “Stack the Squad” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 and 29 at the Savoy Walmart.
Items can also be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, 204 E. Main St., U, or at the Savoy Municipal Building, 611 N. Dunlap Ave., by 5 p.m. Aug. 2 to give staff time to prepare for the barbecue, which will also feature free food and entertainment for families.
Consider donating backpacks, boxes of 12 colored pencils, 24 crayons, No. 2 pencils, two-pocket folders, rulers, highlighters and notebooks.