CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police need help identifying a man who has used a long gun to hold up the same store twice this month.
A release from police said the CVS at 107 W. Green St. was robbed about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and again at 9 p.m. Oct. 13.
Both times, the man arrived on a bicycle and went in the store toting a long gun. He demanded money from employees, threatened to shoot them and left westbound on the bicycle with cash.
He is described as White, in his 30s or 40s and about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and broad shoulders. Witnesses said he had stains on his fingertips, indicating he could be a smoker.
In both robberies, he was carrying a green or olive-colored book bag with dark straps.
The long gun appeared to have a wooden stock.
If you have any information, please contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.