ATWOOD — A young woman who ran from her home on a cold night last week was found deceased west of Atwood Tuesday afternoon.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross confirmed that the person discovered about 1 ½ miles west of the village was Karen Fennessy.
The 20-year-old woman, apparently suffering a mental crisis, ran from her family’s home on North Kansas Street about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. Temperatures that night were at or below zero and winds up to 30 mph made even seconds outside unbearable.
After looking unsuccessfully for her for about 45 minutes, family members contacted police, who launched an exhaustive search of the small village that straddles both Piatt and Douglas counties and the area surrounding it.
Bross said two male citizen volunteer searchers driving through a cornfield found Ms. Fennessy just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“She was quite a bit off the highway (U.S. 36) between the highway and the railroad tracks,” he said.
She had left the house without a coat, wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, a winter hat and black boots. She had all that clothing on when discovered. Although authorities suspect no foul play, they scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington to supply the family with all the information they could.
“At least we found her. It’s not a guessing game. It’s not the answer we wanted,” said Bross.
“I feel horrible for the family. No family should have to go through this,” he said, adding how grateful they have been for the work of dozens of police, firefighters, deputies, and search and rescue experts who scoured the area looking for their loved one.
Bross said the family has been shown a tremendous outpouring of love from members of the community.
“First responders would like to extend our condolences to Ms. Fennessy’s family and friends,” Bross said.
Besides his department, others that helped look for Ms. Fennessy were Atwood and Arthur firefighters, Piatt and Douglas county sheriff’s deputies, and the Douglas County Search and Rescue/Emergency Management Agency.