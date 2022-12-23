ATWOOD — First responders in and around Atwood suspended their search for a missing young woman late Friday afternoon.
“We chased down every lead we had and we just couldn’t find her,” Atwood police Chief Rob Bross said of Karen Fennessy.
About two dozen police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, emergency-management workers and volunteer citizens spent hours in the dangerous cold looking for the 20-year-old woman who fled the family home in the northwest part of Atwood about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, apparently having a mental crisis.
“We got the call around 11:15 p.m. and by then, she was gone about 45 minutes,” Bross said.
Her own family members, who live on North Kansas Street, had tried to find her in that intervening time without luck.
Bross said by 1 a.m. Friday, first responders were out in full force looking for Fennessy, who is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She left the house wearing khaki pants, a yellow sweatshirt, black boots and a gray winter hat.
“We split up the city and tried to have everyone go down every road and alley. If we saw an open shed or garage, we checked it to see if she huddled in there to get out of the cold,” he said, an understatement to describe temperatures that hovered around 0 degrees Friday, with wind chills near -30.
“We have exhausted all the leads we got," he said. "The weather conditions (Friday) weren’t great, but we still went out. We plan in the next few days to go out again."
Bross asks anyone in or near Atwood who might have Ring doorbell cameras or other surveillance video to check them for anything unusual and to call their local police department or 911 immediately if they see something.
“If it’s Christmas morning, I’ll go check it out," Bross said. "No family deserves to go through this during the holidays. The family has been very strong. They are great people and they just want their daughter home.”
Bross praised the first responders and other volunteers who turned out in personal vehicles without complaint to help look for Fennessy.
“I would work with the first responders who responded any day," he said. "We woke them up, called them out about 1 a.m. They showed up. No one complained. They just got in their trucks and helped.”