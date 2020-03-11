CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for two men who robbed a liquor store with a gun Tuesday night.
Police said about 9:24 p.m., officers were sent to Joe’s Liquor, 1807 W. Bradley Ave., where two men came in wearing masks and dark clothing. One threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded money.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the robbers ran off. No one was injured and the gun was not fired, police said.
Video evidence and witness descriptions suggest one man was white, and tall with an athletic build, and the other was a heavyset black man.
Both wore ski masks and dark clothing.
Police ask that any resident or business near Joe’s with surveillance camera systems to please call them at 351-4545 to share video footage.
Those with information who want to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at
373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.