CHAMPAIGN — One person is dead and two others hospitalized with injuries from a shooting late Thursday in Champaign.
Champaign police said officers were called about 11:20 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue between John and Henry streets.
There they found three men who all had life-threatening gunshot wounds. All were taken to the hospital, where Anthony L. Parks, 21, of Champaign died at 12:09 a.m. Friday.
The other two men, both 24, one from Champaign and another from Urbana, remain in stable condition.
The preliminary police investigation showed that the men were inside an apartment together when a fight began. During that, a fourth person pulled a gun, opened fire, shooting the three men, then ran away.
Police continue to look for that person as well as witnesses and video from that area that could help them. No arrests have been made.
The shooting death is the sixth homicide of the year in Champaign.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545, or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.