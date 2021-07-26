CHAMPAIGN — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Chicago man wanted for aggravated battery of an Illinois state trooper during a traffic stop Sunday in Champaign County.
Authorities allege that Darrius D. McCarty, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 57 southbound just north of I-74 in Champaign County.
State police said after finding probable cause to search the black 2021 Toyota Highlander, the trooper asked McCarty to step out of the vehicle.
“During the search, McCarty stood talking with another Trooper at the rear of the Highlander. For unknown reasons, McCarty suddenly ran back to his rental car and got in the driver seat and drove off,” police said in a Monday news release. “At the time, the ISP Trooper who initiated the traffic stop was still inside searching the vehicle via the open passenger door. The Trooper was dragged for a short distance and both legs were run over by the back wheel of the fleeing vehicle.”
The trooper was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
Authorities say McCarty — described as 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair — fled eastbound on I-74 and “may be in the Danville area.”
On Monday, Champaign County Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the state police's Zone 5 Investigations Unit at isp.zone.5.investigations@illinois.gov or 217-867-2050, ext. 221.