URBANA — The second of two men believed to be responsible for the 2018 shooting death of an Urbana man has been arrested.
U.S. Marshals and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force located Michael Simmons, 22, at a home on Moreland Boulevard in Champaign about 10 a.m. Thursday.
Simmons, whose last known local address was in the 1800 block of East Perkins Road, Urbana, was wanted for questioning for the first-degree murder of Ricky Green, 18, of Urbana.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest in late January. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.
Mr. Green was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of Apricot Drive in the Shadowwood Mobile Home park in north Champaign, just east of Market Street, on March 23, 2018. He had been shot multiple times and died several hours later at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Earlier this month, Champaign police and U.S. Marshals found Micheal Chatman, 20, in Plano. He is also charged with Mr. Green’s murder. When he was arraigned, prosecutors alleged that Chatman was the person who fired the gun that killed Mr. Green and that the killing happened as Mr. Green was being robbed.
Simmons was arrested in July and charged with gun-related offenses stemming from shots that were fired from one car into a second vehicle on June 21 on Willis Avenue near Harvard Street in Champaign.
His court case, charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, has not been resolved.
He also has a second case pending in which he was charged with aggravated fleeing from Urbana police on May 4. In that case, Simmons was allegedly going 49 mph in a 30 mph zone when an officer tried to pull him over. Instead, he took off going even faster.