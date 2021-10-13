CHAMPAIGN — A second arrest has been made in connection with gunfire last month in a field north of Centennial High School.
The 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on a warrant issued Sept. 25 charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
At 1:38 p.m. Sept. 15, police responded to the area of Centennial and nearby Jefferson Middle School for a report of shots fired. Both schools were placed on lockdown.
Upon arrival, officers located a shooting scene in a field north of the high school and recovered 13 bullet casings in two locations, indicating multiple shooters.
No injuries were reported, and following further investigation, police are confident the high school wasn’t the intended target.
A 16-year-old male was arrested Sept. 30 in connection with the incident.
Champaign police ask that anyone who has any additional information on the incident contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.