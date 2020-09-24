URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she took part in looting on June 1 that happened citywide in the wake of George Floyd’s death has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
If Azariel Brown, 18, who listed an address in the 2500 block of Roland Drive, successfully completes the period of probation, including 30 hours of public service, she will have no record of a conviction.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday to burglary, admitting to Judge Randy Rosensbuam that she had entered Gordmans, 1901 N. Market St., C, intending to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Brown had no previous convictions.
In return for her guilty plea, he dismissed two other counts alleging that she burgled Circle K on Springfield Avenue and Top Fashion and Beauty on Bloomington Road, both in Champaign.