URBANA — A Champaign man who made his way into a stranger’s home has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Joseph G. Chipeta, 33, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Valley Road, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to criminal trespass to residence Thursday, admitting that on Oct. 22, he entered a home on Valley Road, knowing that someone was present.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed a more serious charge of residential burglary.
A Champaign police report said an 11-year-old boy found a man he didn’t know rummaging through a closet and went to tell his mother. The intruder left as he did that.
The mother and son then drove around the neighborhood and found him about the time police arrived.
The report said Chipeta was allegedly intoxicated and told police that children in the area had stolen his hookah, a water pipe for smoking, and his shoes.
Chipeta was ordered to have no contact with the home and perform 30 hours of public service. Should he successfully complete his period of probation, he’ll have no record of a felony conviction.
McCallum said Chipeta’s only prior conviction was for driving under the influence.