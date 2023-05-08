URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she took part in a scheme to steal thousands of dollars from her employer has been given an opportunity to escape a conviction.
Kayonna Bufford, 24, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to theft.
She admitted that between Dec. 7, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2019, while employed at the J.C. Penney store at Market Place Mall in Champaign, she made more than $10,000 in fraudulent returns to other employees working with her.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said it did not appear that she kept much of the money for herself.
Bufford was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation, meaning that if she successfully completes the probation with no further difficulties, she will have no record of a conviction. She was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
In exchange for her guilty plea to theft over $10,000, Larson agreed to dismiss another case that Bufford was charged with in 2021 alleging she committed identity theft and unlawful use of another person’s account numbers while the first case was pending.
Larson said Bufford had no previous convictions.