URBANA -- An Urbana woman who admitted she took part in damaging property during riots in Champaign last spring in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota has been sentenced to second chance probation.
If Savannah K. Jones, 21, of the 1600 block of Cottage Grove Avenue successfully completes two years of probation and 30 hours of public service, then she will have no record of a criminal conviction.
Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to criminal damage to property over $500.
She admitted that on May 31, she assisted another woman in breaking a window at Slumberland Furniture, 615 W. Town Center Blvd., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said an employee saw two women get out of a van and throw a C-clamp at the window, breaking it, before taking off. The clamp was found near the broken window.
The women were identified later when the van they were in was spotted elsewhere.
Jones was interviewed in August about her activity and admitted that she joined Rachel Lang, 20, of Champaign, in damaging Slumberland with the C-clamp. Jones told Champaign police she also threw rocks at the business.
Lang’s criminal damage case remains unresolved.
Jones was also ordered to pay restitution for the damage.