CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters quickly extinguished a second fire early Friday morning inside a vacant apartment building in Champaign.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called at 6:40 a.m. to the 14-unit building in the 1100 block of South Mattis Avenue by a passer-by who saw flames.
The fire was primarily contained to a first-floor unit. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had put out flames in the same building on Nov. 25, and in between, they were called about 1:15 p.m. Monday to a separate vacant apartment building up the road in the 800 block of South Mattis.
In Monday’s fire, a passer-by had reported smoke coming from an upper-floor apartment. Firefighters quickly doused the flames in the third-floor apartment.
Smith said both buildings were being renovated. The one in the 800 block of South Mattis had been closed because of a fire in October 2020. The one in the 1100 block was being renovated due to a stairwell issue. He was not aware if both buildings are owned by the same person.
Smith asked that any resident or business in the nearby area with an exterior surveillance camera system to notify the fire or police departments.