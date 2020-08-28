WATSEKA — The second of two inmates found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail this past week has died, according to state police.
County sheriff's deputies found Jason P. Fancher, 47, of Milford unresponsive in the jail Tuesday and took him to an area hospital.
He had been in critical condition, but was pronounced dead Thursday, according to Illinois State Police.
Another inmate, Andre J. Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was pronounced dead Wednesday, police said.
Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said an autopsy done Friday on Mr. Maiden found no documented injuries that would explain a sudden death.
“We are pending toxicology results,” he said.
An autopsy on Mr. Fancher was done Friday by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, since he died in a hospital in Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said nothing definitive was found in that autopsy.
"Mr. Fancher's cause of death is pending further investigation and testing right now," he said.
Both deaths remain under investigation by state police.