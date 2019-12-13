DANVILLE — A second judge has dismissed a wrongful-termination lawsuit brought by an ex-Vermilion County official.
In a 17-page opinion issued this week, Fifth Circuit Judge Tracy Resch dismissed a complaint from former Finance Director Nikki Bogart against the county and then-board Chairman Mike Marron with prejudice, meaning Bogart cannot re-file it.
Bogart earlier filed a similar suit in federal court, but Judge Colin Bruce dismissed that one, too.
Bogart’s attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.
In both lawsuits, Bogart, a Democrat, claimed that Marron, a Republican, unexpectedly fired her about a month after he became board chairman, in late 2014.
Bogart claimed the move was for political reasons. But in the federal suit, the county said the reasons for the dismissal included misconduct, inefficiency and lack of cooperation and communication with Marron.