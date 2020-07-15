PEORIA — A day after a U.S. magistrate judge in Urbana released Shamar Betts from custody, another federal judge ordered the man accused of inciting a riot at Market Place Mall back behind bars.
Betts, 19, of Urbana was indicted by a federal grand jury last week for inciting rioting that resulted in looting and vandalism May 31 and June 1 at the mall and other locations along North Neil Street and North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
About 50 businesses were damaged and Champaign police had to call in extra help, resulting in more than $100,000 in costs to taxpayers, the government has said.
In state court, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz acted quickly the next day by charging Betts with burglary, alleging he carried clothing out of the looted Old Navy store on May 31. Champaign County Judge Roger Webber issued a warrant for his arrest with a $100,000 bond.
When Champaign police went to find Betts on June 1, his Urbana apartment was empty.
U.S. marshals found him June 5 in Mississippi. That same day, federal prosecutors charged him with inciting a riot, an offense punishable by probation or up to five years in prison.
“It is fair to characterize this as an extremely serious incident that happened, not just in terms of the damage done to property, but the damage done to the community psyche about what they might expect to happen tomorrow,” said U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm. “This is something that engenders a great deal of fear and uncertainty.”
Mihm listened for almost an hour to the arguments of Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller and Assistant U.S. Public Defender Liz Pollock before rescinding Betts’ release.
On Monday, Pollock persuaded Magistrate Judge Eric Long to release Betts on electronic home detention to his former boss in Urbana with certain rules.
She argued that Betts has no criminal record, had jobs before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, had passed background checks for working with children, and would be monitored on electronic home detention and living with a married co-worker, her husband and three children.
Miller immediately filed an emergency motion asking Mihm to review Long’s decision.
Between his Monday release and his Tuesday return to federal custody, Betts was taken to the Champaign County Jail in Urbana and arraigned on the state burglary charge.
Champaign County Judge Adam Dill refused to lower his $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.
In his motion to get Betts back into custody and his argument, Miller laid out for Mihm details of the Facebook posts that Betts allegedly put up on May 31 to get people to come to the mall “with bricks and book bags” in an attempt to “put Champaign-Urbana on the map.”
He told the judge that Betts allegedly bragged about “my riot” on social media and in texts, then fled the area, doing internet searches on the potential penalties of inciting a riot and on whether police could track a person through Facebook posts and Facebook Messenger.
The prosecutor heavily criticized Pollock’s argument Monday that Betts was a “scared child” who wanted to be with his father in Mississippi.
“He can vote. He can serve on a jury and possess a gun,” said Miller, adding that Betts had two prior arrests — neither of which resulted in convictions — “so he wasn’t completely a novice with the system.”
Further, Miller said during a June 1 search of Betts’ vacated apartment, police found a substance that appeared to be heroin that a roommate said was fake and Betts allegedly intended to sell. Miller said that substance is being tested at a Drug Enforcement Administration lab and could result in additional criminal charges for Betts.
Rietz described the substance in state court for Dill as a “brick” of about 100 grams of suspected heroin, found in a hidden drawer under a sofa, along with handgun ammunition.
Pollock argued Tuesday that Betts is no longer a danger to the community. She urged Mihm to consider his history and allow him to remain free while awaiting trial and a probable challenge to the constitutionality of the statute used to charge him.
She also said Betts has asthma, which puts him at greater risk for COVID-19 in custody.
“Shamar Betts lost his mom at age 11, he moved to Mississippi to be with his dad, then he came back to Champaign-Urbana to be with a brother, he graduated and got jobs at the Urbana Park District (and the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club) and by all accounts is wonderful with children,” Pollock said. “He has survived a life that many young men do not survive without going into the juvenile justice system.”
She said even if convicted, “it is absolutely an anomaly in his life” and that it was sparked by the death of George Floyd.
“As a Black man seeing that video and being outraged by it, I can pretty well say it was that that caused him to be upset,” she argued.
Mihm responded that a “lot of people, Black and White, are very upset, but most of them do not do what the defendant did. Unfortunately, George Floyd is still dead and people are still upset. That’s what concerns me.”
“I respect your comment very much,” he said. “It doesn’t change my position.”