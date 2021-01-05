URBANA -- A Champaign man charged in connection with a purse snatching three weeks ago that left the victim injured was arrested late Sunday.
Luther R. Kimes III, 22, who listed an address in the 400 block of North James Street, remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $200,000 bond following his arrest on a warrant issued Dec. 23.
Kimes is charged with robbery, use of a stolen credit card, unlawful possession of a credit card and concealing or aiding a fugitive.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the charges stem from a Dec. 15 incident outside the Schnucks store, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C.
A 69-year-old woman was going into the store when a man ripped her purse off her shoulder. As she struggled to hang on to it, her finger was broken.
The 18-year-old identified as allegedly stealing the purse, Artre Davis of Champaign, jumped into a car that sped off and was found later at the Gramercy Park apartment complex a few blocks west of Schnucks.
The car registered to a friend of Kimes. Larson said she was working when the robbery happened and that Kimes picked her up in the car later that day. Kimes reportedly told the woman someone else committed the robbery and that he drove.
Davis, who was arrested a few days after the robbery and admitted his involvement, did not have any of the victim’s stolen items.
Bank records showed her stolen credit cards had been used at a Champaign liquor store about two hours after the robbery. Kimes was identified on the surveillance video trying to purchase a $60 bottle of alcohol but the sale did not go through.
Larson said Kimes had prior convictions for robbery and delivery of a controlled substance and a pending armed habitual criminal, armed violence case stemming from his arrest in April.
He’s due back in court on both cases Feb. 9.